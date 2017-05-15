Michael Keane back to Old Trafford. The 24-year-old was nurtured in the youth ranks at the club before he was off-loaded to Burnley for just £2M back in 2015.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Manchester United are closing in on a £25M deal to bring defenderback to Old Trafford. The 24-year-old was nurtured in the youth ranks at the club before he was off-loaded to Burnley for just £2M back in 2015.

The England international adept at playing either as a centre-half or full-back and the journal suggests that his arrival will spell the end for his fellow countryman Chris Smalling, who is thought to be growing ever more disillusioned with life at Old Trafford.

Another reason United look to be in pole-position to sign the player is that inserted into the deal that took Keane to Turf Moor was a clause entitling the Red Devils to 25 per cent of any sell-on fee; this means that they would have to pay considerably less than their rivals to complete the deal.



The player himself is understood to be desperate to return to the club that helped turn him into an international class defender but it’s believed he wants assurances that he will play at least 30 games for United next season.