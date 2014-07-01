Nemanja Matic later today. The

Latest reports state that Manchester United will confirm the arrival oflater today. The Manchester Evening News writes that the 28-year-old Serbian will be confirmed as a United player before the club head to Dublin to face Sampdoria in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday evening.

If the move does go ahead, Matic could even make his debut for the Red Devils in the match in front of a packed house at the Aviva Stadium. After reports surfaced on Sunday that a deal had been done and a picture appeared on social media showing the player in United training top with a number 31 on the front , boss Jose Mourinho refused to comment on any speculation at this time but did state that the number 31 shirt was available this season.



The same journal however, reported on Sunday that a medical had already taken place with Matic set to arrive at Old Trafford in a deal worth £40M.