Cesc Fabregas. After reports on Monday that the Serie A side are planning a

According to the Daily Star , Manchester United are set to hijack AC Milan’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder. After reports on Monday that the Serie A side are planning a £27 million summer raid on Stamford Bridge t o try to bring the 29-year-old Spanish international to the San Siro, this morning news has broken that his former mentor Jose Mourinho wants to link up with him once again at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician is a huge fan of the player who was a major factor in Chelsea’s 2105 Premier League success, and is ready to try to bolster his midfield ahead of next season by launching a summer assault on his former club.

Milan have been long time admirers of the player and with new owners Sino-Europe Sports set to take over the reins next week, the Rossoneri are planning a huge summer transfer campaign to try to get back to the top of the game both domestically and in Europe.