Reports on Spanish portal Don Balon claim that Manchester United are lining up a mega-bid this summer for Atletico Madrid star. Boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the 23-year-old Belgian winger who is believed to be worth around £40M.

The Portuguese tactician is planning a huge summer spending spree and Carrasco, a club team-mate of another of the Red Devils’ main transfer targets Antoine Griezmann, is tipped to arrive at Old Trafford.



His arrival however, could hinge on whether the Premier League giants qualify for next season’s Champions League and despite Sunday’s excellent win over title favourites Chelsea giving them a chance to arrive in the top-four, it seems the club’s best chance to do this is by winning the Europa League.



Carrasco arrived in the Spanish capital from Monaco back in 2015 and this season has played an integral part in pushing the club to the verge of the Champions League semi-finals. Diego Simeone’s side travel to The King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening to face Leicester City, holding a slender 1-0 advantage from the first-leg.