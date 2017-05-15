James Rodriguez will be officially announced as a Manchester United player on Sunday. Radio station

According to reports from Colombia,will be officially announced as a Manchester United player on Sunday. Radio station Caracol claims that the deal is already done but that his current employers, Real Madrid, are keen to wait until their final league game this weekend before breaking the news.

The Spanish giants have two league games left; away at Celta Vigo on Wednesday and then Malaga on Sunday and they currently sit level on points with their bitter rivals Barcelona but with a game in hand.



The 25-year-old has been on the periphery all season and despite both coach Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez expressing their desire to keep hold of him, James has decided that his future will be in the Premier League at Old Trafford.



United also finish their league campaign on Sunday with a home clash against Crystal Palace before their attention turns to next week’s Europa League Final in Stockholm against Ajax.