According to reports in the Daily Star , Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Swedish strikerto stay on at the club in a coaching capacity. Since his arrival at Old Trafford in the summer, the 35-year-old has scored 16 times in all competitions and the Red Devils have the option of triggering an extra 12 months on his current deal to keep him at the club until 2018.

The journal claims that United bosses would also like him to work alongside Mourinho when he retires from playing, to mentor the club’s younger players. Ibrahimovic himself has already stated that he would like to go into management and cites “The Special One” as his role-model. A source close to the club explained that; “Zlatan has one eye on the future and is keen to become a manager in his own right. United recognise this and will be willing to help him. He is such a positive influence on those around him that a coaching role would suit all parties.”







Steve Mitchell @barafundler