Manchester United will decide whether to put England international defenderon the transfer list after tonight’s Europa League Final against Ajax according to The Mirror. The 21-year-old will sit out the match as he’s currently recovering from ankle ligament damage but his tepid relationship with boss Jose Mourinho could lead to a summer exit from Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician has consistently questioned the player’s commitment despite putting in some improved performances prior to the injury, and after tonight’s showpiece in Stockholm, he will know exactly what European competition his side will be playing in next season.



A victory for the Red Devils ensures Champions League football next term and Mourinho is already planning some big money signings in the event this happens. Defeat of course may put a whole new perspective on the situation but whatever happens, Shaw is unlikely to figure in his plans moving forward.



Should he go up for sale, United are likely to want around £27M for the player; the same amount they paid Southampton back in 2014 and one his former mentors, current Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has expressed an interest in linking up with Shaw once again.