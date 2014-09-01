Manchester United should regret not signing these two Serie A stars

Manchester United have had a great stat to the season as the Red Devils are the current table leaders alongside their city rivals Manchester City.



José Mourinho’s side signed the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic in the summer but the Special One had asked the Red Devils’ board to sign four new players rather than ‘just’ three.



No secret the Portuguese tactician wanted to sign a new left winger and it is also no secret that the former Inter boss had set his sights on Ivan Perisic and Dries Mertens.





The Inter star has already scored three goals in the opening four Serie A games of the season. Manchester United offered almost € 50 million to sign him in the summer but Inter refused to sell the Croat for less than € 55 million.



Perisic has now signed a contract extension with the nerazzurri and his move away from the San Siro has to be ruled out at the moment as the player is delivering some stunning performances under Luciano Spalletti.



Another top class winger that had been monitored by Manchester United is Dries Mertens. The Belgian winger met representatives of Manchester United in May but the Red Devils failed to reach an agreement with Napoli.



The 29-year-old has also signed a contract extension with Napoli and he has a € 30 million release clause that can only be activated by foreign clubs from summer 2018.



Mertens scored an hat-trick against Benevento yesterday and has now six goals in seven appearances in all competitions.



Mourinho was looking for a new winger in the summer and should regret not signing one of them now although Manchester United seem to be Premier League material despite the failed signing of thee two Serie A stars. The only question is whether the Red Devils’ attacking department is deep enough to play four competitions this season.



@lorebetto





Lorenzo Bettoni