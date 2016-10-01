It’s been one of the biggest transfer stories of the year so far and Antoine Griezmann’s proposed move to Manchester United in the summer may be closer than most people imagined.





According to Yahoo Sport , sources close to Old Trafford believe that the Red Devils “already have the basis of an agreement in place’ to sign the 25-year-old French international. Those same sources have also explained that the player’s current club Atletico Madrid, had no intention of parting with their star striker in January and advised United that if they were prepared to hold off until the summer, then they would be more than happy to sell Griezmann to the Premier League giants.

It’s also thought that the fee will be somewhere in the region on £89 million which is close to the world record price they paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer. Griezmann has always maintained that he keeps in close contact with his French international teammate and only last year he told Sky Sport Germany that; ““I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United. I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure,” You hear a lot of things about Manchester United and Paris St-Germain (trying to sign him), but right now I don’t see me moving to a new club right now. But it would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day”.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler