Anthony Martial. The 21-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of huge speculation since the turn of the year and the North London side are the latest to be linked with a possible summer assault.

The Daily Mirror claim that Spurs are once again tracking Manchester United’s flying FrenchmanThe 21-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of huge speculation since the turn of the year and the North London side are the latest to be linked with a possible summer assault.

Martial has failed to command a regular first-team place since the arrival of Jose Mourinho although he demonstrated his undoubted qualities in last weekend’s home win against Watford. This is not the first time that the club from the capital has shown interest in the youngster; back in 2015, they held talks with Monaco about a prospective move before the Old Trafford giants secured his signature for £36 million.



With the expected arrival of another French striker, Antoine Griezmann expected in the summer, competition for starting places will be even more difficult; a situation that could tempt Martial to make a move away from the club.