He captained the side in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea but Manchester United defenderadmits his future at the club is uncertain. The Mirror reports that having rejected a lucrative move to China in February to remain at Old Trafford, the England star may yet be saying farewell in the summer.

The journal quotes the 31-year-old who explained that; “There is always speculation, especially when there is a transfer window and you're not playing. But I have always said that I want to play as much as possible. What the future holds, I'm not too sure."



"I'm just concentrating on each game and when the manager calls on me, I will give 100 per cent and look to play as well as I can. I'm looking to play as many games as I can between now and the end of the season. That's what I'm concentrating on now. That's the main focus for me and then we'll see what happens."