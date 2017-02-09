After winning over Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho with some outstanding displays this season, Spanish midfielder Juan Mata has hinted that he may return home at the end of the current campaign.





The 28-year-old has just over one year to run on his current deal and in an interview with Spanish radio show Cadena SER , Mata explained that; ““I don't know what will happen. I've been asked before, and I don't know. I've been here six years, and I am happy in England.”

He continued by stating however, that; “I love Spain still and always follow La Liga from here. I would like to play again back at home."



I did seem as though his time at Old Trafford would be up when Mourinho took over last summer after the Portuguese coach had sold the player to Manchester United when he was in charge at Chelsea. Mata’s performances on the field however, have been impressive which has led to him becoming a favourite of the fans.