Manchester United’s injury woes continue with the news that full-backlooks set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. The England man lasted just 11 minutes of last night’s Europa League semi-final first-leg win over Celta Vigo after coming on as a 78th minute substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the Manchester Evening News writes that he could be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

The Red Devils have already lost defenders Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo with both Chris Smalling (who replaced Young in Vigo) and Phil Jones still not 100 per cent fit after their recent lay-offs. Boss Jose Mourinho has already hinted that he will play an under-strength team on Sunday against Arsenal ahead of next week’s Europa League return at Old Trafford.



There was however, more positive news on last night’s match winner Marcus Rashford who also limped out of the closing stages in Spain. Mourinho stated that; “He started the game with a little problem and obviously with the running and continuity he was feeling and Martial was fresh and he had to give us the last 10 or 15 minutes where we thought we could still score because of plenty of space to play."