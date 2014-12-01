Belgian international winger Adnan Januzaj has been critical of his time at Manchester United. The 22-year-old failed to impress at Old Trafford but he leaves behind more than a failed playing career at the Theatre of Dreams.





The Sun reports that the player splashed out £3M on a luxury mansion in Cheshire, only to be sold to Spanish side Real Sociedad just eight days later. Januzaj actually put an offer in for the property back in January but negotiations dragged on before the sale was completed in the summer.

A source close to the player told the journal that; “Adnan fell in love with the property as soon as he saw it. He was delighted when his offer was accepted. The sale dragged on a bit but he was hopeful he had a future at Old Trafford. Manager Jose Mourinho had other ideas”.



Januzaj was shipped out to the Basque club for around €12M after breaking into the United first-team back in 2013 under then manager David Moyes. In 66 appearances for the Red Devils, he scored five goals and has spent the past two season’s out on-loan at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland.