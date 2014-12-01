Juan Mata has announced that he will be donating one per cent of his salary to the Common Goal charity. The 29-year-old announced the news writing on Manchester United’s Spanish midfielderhas announced that he will be donating one per cent of his salary to the Common Goal charity. The 29-year-old announced the news writing on The Players Tribune where he explained that;

“I thought about everything football had given me, and I thought about what I wanted my legacy to be. I knew how lucky I was to have the opportunities I’d had — and that not everyone has a family like mine.”



"And even though I’ve been engaged with charities before, I knew that I wanted to do something more. I want to make sure that other kids get the chances I had. So starting today, I am pledging 1% of my salary to Common Goal, a collective fund — run by the award-winning NGO streetfootballworld — that supports football charities around the globe. It’s a small gesture that if shared can change the world.”



"I’m asking my fellow professionals to join me in forming a Common Goal Starting XI. Together we can create a movement based on shared values that can become integral to the whole football industry — forever. I am leading this effort, but I don’t want to be alone."