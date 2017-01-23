Flying French winger Anthony Martial could be on the verge of leaving Old Trafford after reportedly being involved in a row with boss Jose Mourinho. The 21-year-old was dropped for last weekend’s trip to Stoke City and didn’t appear at training this morning prompting rumours that the English giants will try to recoup some of the £57.6 million they paid Monaco in the summer of 2015.





The Metro newspaper believes that his next destination could be in the capital with Chelsea reportedly interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge. When Mourinho was asked about the players omission from Saturday’s squad he simply replied; “Martial was not selected”.

Now reports from France also suggest that the player’s entourage are unhappy with his treatment and could try to instigate a move away from Old Trafford. With Chelsea possibly set to lose Spanish hitman Diego Costa at the end of the current campaign, stories have begun to surface that Antonio Conte will try to bring Martial to West London in the summer.