Eric Dier.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly stepped up his pursuit of Spurs midfielder The Express reports that the Portuguese tactician has made the 23-year-old England international one of his primary summer targets and is understood to be ready to benefit from the players unhappy current situation in North London.

Dier, who signed a new deal at the club last year until 2021, is reportedly unhappy at being continually played out of position by boss Mauricio Pochettino. The player sees his long term future as a midfielder but the Argentine’s flexible style of play means that Dier has often had to alternate between the central area and the back-four where he’s being utilised as a centre-back.



The journal suggests that United are ready to try to tempt Spurs with a £40M offer and that Pochettino himself has left the decision to chairman Daniel Levy. Only last week, he stated that; ““We will decide when we finish the season on different players. Maybe some will go and others will arrive. Maybe some will stay. I shouldn't surprise you with my speech because it happens at every club.”