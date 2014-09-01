Young Manchester United striker Andreas Pereira has joined Spanish giants Valencia on a season-long loan deal. The 21-year-old Brazilian has failed to make an appearance for the Red Devils so far this season despite playing a prominent part in the club’s pre-season preparations and was given the number 15 shirt by boss Jose Mourinho ahead of the new campaign.





Pereira’s desire to play regular first-team football however has led to him seek a move away from Old Trafford and The Express reports that he will join Valencia on a £2.7M deal which will cover his salary for the time he is at the Mestalla.

The player returns to Spain after spending last season on-loan at Granada who were relegated to the second-tier and he looked set to join Dutch outfit FC Utrecht and reunite with coach Erik at Hag who nurtured him during his youth team days at PSV Eindhoven.