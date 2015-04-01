Kylian Mbappe has told

French striking sensationhas told Telefoot that he may be staying in Ligue 1 next season. The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this season with some scintillating displays for Monaco which has sent scouts around Europe into a frenzy of activity.

Premier League giants Manchester United are already considering the player as an alternative to Antoine Griezmann, but the man who made his full international debut last week has admitted that he may be more attracted to a club much closer to home.

Speaking to the TV channel after his current side lost 4-1 in the French League Cup Final to Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe explained that; “Today, PSG is a big European club. They are an attractive club.”



“The players are still there, they are the same ones who have mastered and dominated Ligue 1 for the past four or five years. They are the same players who have won quadruple titles in a season, so we are talking about major players. They are at a turning point in their project, so we will see what they decide to do. We will keep an eye on what they are doing."



Having already declared that he believes he’s not good enough to play with Real Madrid at this time, it seems now as though he could be ruling out a summer switch to Old Trafford.