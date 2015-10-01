Manchester United target close to signing new Napoli contract
09 May at 18:00Napoli star Dries Mertens is close to signing a new contract with the Serie A giants, Tuttosport reports. The Belgian star is ready to finalize negotiations with his club signing a contract extension until 2021.
The 30-year-old is being linked with a summer move to Manchester United with the Red Devils who are said to have already made contact to sign the talented Belgian winger. The player, however, is set to snub a move away from the San Paolo signing a new deal. Mertens’ new salary will be raised to € 4-million-a-year.
The only detail missing before the announcement is an agreement regarding the player’s release clause. Mertens want to have a lower release clause than that one proposed by his club.
Napoli could then decide to include a new € 30 million release clause which can only be activated from the end of the 2017/18 campaign. Meantime the player has given green light to extend his stay at the club.
