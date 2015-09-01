Manchester United have been given a boost in their quest to land one of their big summer targets with the news that Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva is ready to come to play in the Premier League.





The Manchester Evening News quotes an interview the 22-year-old granted to CNN in which he expressed his desire to one day test himself in England. He explained that; “For now, I'm feeling very well here in Monaco. It's my third season in France, but of course all the players want to play in the best leagues. Spain and England are the best, and of course I dream one day to be there.”

United boss Jose Mourinho is expected to use his agent Jorge Mendes to try to broker the deal to try to bring the Portuguese international to Old Trafford. Mendes played a big part in Silva’s former Monaco team-mate Anthony Martial’s move to the Theatre of Dreams in 2015.