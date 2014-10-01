Harry Kane as their alternative summer target should Antoine Griezmann decide to reject a move to Old Trafford.

According to an exclusive in The Daily Star , Manchester United have earmarked Spurs strikeras their alternative summer target should Antoine Griezmann decide to reject a move to Old Trafford.

The journal’s Chief Sports Writer Jeremy Cross writes that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is plotting a stunning £80 million move for the 23-year-old England frontman should his quest for the Frenchman ultimately prove unsuccessful.



United’s Vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already sanctioned an £85 million move for the 25-year-old Griezmann and sources close to Old Trafford also understand that he believes that it would be difficult to sign Kane until at least the summer of 2018. The England man signed a new deal earlier this season and has insisted that he will not be leaving White Hart Lane any time soon.



The Portuguese tactician however, believes Kane needs to join a club like United to fulfil his ambitions and also believes he could form a deadly partnership with his international strike partner Marcus Rashford.