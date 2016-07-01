Ivan Perisic ‘has no release clause’, Inter have confirmed.



Speaking after last night’s 1-1 draw with Bologna at the Dall’Ara Stadium, sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed that the 28-year-old doesn’t have a release clause.



The Croatian star is on fire: having scored eleven goals last season, he has started the current campaign at a canter, slamming in three goals in five games and adding as many assists.



"Nobody denies that this offer from Manchester United arrived, but we and Spalletti wanted him to be a key player for us and we were convinced that our project could be just as successful as the one the English club were offering," Ausilio told Mediaset.



"Ivan never asked to leave and his new contract is the logical consequence of that. There was no need to insert any kind of release clause in it."



Perisic came very close to joining the Red Devils this summer, but the Mancunians wouldn’t offer more than €45 million for him, rather than the €55m that Ausilio and Walter Sabatini were asking for.

The Croatian international signed a new deal that will keep him at the San Siro until 2020 this summer.



@EdoDalmonte