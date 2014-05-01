If Manchester United’s signing of Victor Lindelof looked like a done deal 24 hours ago, things have suddenly changed. Dramatically so.

The Benfica defender is,

This is unwelcome news for Manchester United fans, though it still looks like the Swede will be joining the Old Trafford side, anyway.

Lindelof, 21, is needed as Eric Bailly is jetting off to Gabon to participate in next year’s African Cup of Nations.

The Swedish international was previously set to join the Red Devils for €40m, a sum that could have increased to €45m.

He was also being followed very closely by Inter Milan, though it now appears that the Red Devils are very much in pole position.

Questions abound about signing someone who has only been a starter for a few months, and who was playing for the Reserves as recently as last season.