Manchester United target pens new deal with Lazio
13 April at 13:15
One of Manchester United’s reported summer targets has committed his future to his current employers. Lazio have announced this morning that Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has prolonged his stay in the Italian capital until 2022. The 22-year-old, who arrived in Italy for just €10M from Genk in 2015, had been causing interest both in Serie A and the Premier League.
Juventus and Inter were watching events closely with Jose Mourinho’s side heading the English contingent who had been impressed with the player’s performances this season.
Prolungamento contrattuale fino al 2022 per Sergej #Milinkovic#Milinkovic2022https://t.co/lPVZxvX8Hw pic.twitter.com/J4GlfbmW3G— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 13, 2017
Go to comments