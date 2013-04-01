One of Manchester United’s reported summer targets has committed his future to his current employers. Lazio have announced this morning that Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has prolonged his stay in the Italian capital until 2022. The 22-year-old, who arrived in Italy for just €10M from Genk in 2015, had been causing interest both in Serie A and the Premier League.



Juventus and Inter were watching events closely with Jose Mourinho’s side heading the English contingent who had been impressed with the player’s performances this season.