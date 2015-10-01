Stefan de Vrij look to be coming to the end of their relationship in the Italian capital.

The player arrived in the Eternal City in 2014 but has been beset by a series of injuries that have hampered his progress. This season however, a sustained run in the first-team has seen the Dutch international deliver some stellar performances which has alerted clubs all around Europe.



Manchester United has already sent scouts to watch the player in action and reports suggested that boss Jose Mourinho was preparing a bid in the January window. With his current deal set to expire in 2018, contact talks on a new agreement have stalled and President Claudio Lotito will look to cash in at the end of the current campaign.