Andre Gomes is set to vacate the club after telling bosses he wants out.

One of Manchester United’s reported summer targets has told his current employers that he wants to make a summer exit. According to the Manchester Evening News , Barcelona midfielderis set to vacate the club after telling bosses he wants out.

The 24-year-old has failed to hold down a regular starting berth since his arrival last summer and with the Blaugrana constantly linked with a new midfielder during the current transfer window, the Portuguese international is ready to pack up his things and leave.



Recent reports have suggested that any potential suitors can have Gomes for around £31M but without guarantees of a regular starting spot at Old Trafford, any move could be a risky one. After moving to Catalonia from Valencia for £30M in 2016, Gomes has made 30 appearances in all competitions but new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde does not see him as a regular starter this term and is open to his departure.



Serie A champions Juventus have also had Gomes on their list of targets and despite their recent acquisition of Blaise Matuidi, could still be in the market for another central midfielder although Roma’s Kevin Strootman remains their priority