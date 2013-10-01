Amid growing speculation that Manchester United are about to launch a £40 million move for Spurs midfielder Eric Dier, his boss at Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino, has warned the England man not to forget who turned him into one of the country’s brightest talents.





According to Sunsport , the Argentine tactician is set to dig his heels in over the 23-year-old’s reported move to Old Trafford this summer and has explained ahead of the Saturday’s trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley that; “It’s important to analyse Eric from where he came because I think people are a bit confused sometimes. When we signed him he was a player with potential. We’ve provided all the tools for him to be a Premier League player.”

It’s understood that the Red Devils are willing to throw in Dier’s England team-mate Luke Shaw as part of any deal but as was reported earlier this week, Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy, a man who is renowned for being hard to deal with, will look to raise the price beyond what United are believed to be ready to offer.