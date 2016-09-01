Dayot Upamecano.

The Sun exclusively reports this morning that Manchester United are set to rival Red Bull Leipzig to try to land highly-rated French defender

The 18-year-old is currently plying his trade for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and the journal claims that the Red Devils are readying a £7 million bid in an attempt to bring him to Old Trafford. The problem for Jose Mourinho’s side is that Bundesliga side have the same owners as his current employer which should ensure they get first refusal on any sale.



To throw yet another spanner in the works, it’s believed the player actually prefers a move to Barcelona despite the Catalan side not having shown any interest up until now. Red Bull Leipzig, one of the most unpopular clubs in Germany after their meteoric thanks to the financial muscle of the well-known energy drinks company, have used Salzburg as a feeder club in recent times.





S.M





