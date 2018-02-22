Manchester United are ready to make a summer swoop for Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola.



According to latest reports, the Premier League giants have had scouting teams in place throughout the season observing the highly-rated 22-year-old.



Boss Jose Mourinho is looking for alternatives to Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young next year and the youngster is thought to be high on his list of potential targets.



The Portuguese tactician wants more pace out on the flanks and with both Valencia and Young reaching the twilight of their careers, Odriozola looks to fit the bill perfectly.



United representatives watched the player in action again last week as his side lost 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League to exit the competition for this year.

