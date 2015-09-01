With Real Madrid seemingly having their fax machine repaired and the girlfriend of current Manchester United and Spanish number one David De Gea house hunting in Madrid, it seem inevitable that the 26-year-old will return to Spain this summer. If the Madrid born shot stopper does return to his homeland after making almost 200 appearances for United who would be his replacement?

Here are five possible candidates for the position.

Keylor Navas is the current Real Madrid goalkeeper and it is not inconceivable that he could be once again included in any deal to take De Gea to Madrid, the former CONCACAF player of the year has been an integral part of the team that has won a Champions League and two FIFA World Club Cups since he became their number one. At 30-years-old however, Jose Mourinho maybe looking for someone younger as a long term replacement.



Jasper Cillessen, the former Ajax goalkeeper moved to Barcelona this past summer but has found playing time hard to come by. With Manchester United having fond memories of their last Dutch goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, a move for Cillessen could prove a logical step. The 27 year old Nijmegan born stopper will be keen to start playing first team football again as his inactivity has also cost him his Netherlands number one spot.



Schmeichel is legendary around Old Trafford and there could be an addition to that legacy in the shape of Kasper, son of the former United goalkeeper Peter and current Leicester City and Denmark number one. Having a nomadic early part of his career, the 30 year old has finally settled and found success at current Premier League champions. Now having played in and performed well in the highest club competition in Europe the UEFA Champions League, there is no doubt that the second edition of the Schmeichel goalkeeping legacy can perform at the highest level.



Joe Hart clearly does not have a future at his parent club Manchester City. Hart will be looking for a new employer come the summer and whether he would consider moving to the red side of Manchester is debatable, but by the players own admission he wasn’t inundated with offers when he was told he could move on by Pep Guardiola. With plenty of experience of playing at the very highest level for club and country, Hart could well prove a surprise but excellent capture.



Gianluigi Donnarumma. At only 18 years old, the 1.96 metre tall youngster has already made over 50 Serie A appearances for current club AC Milan and has been capped twice by Italy. Already touted as Gianluigi Buffon’s natural successor, Donnarumma has all the tools to become one of the greats. With the uncertainty surrounding the future of AC Milan and the youngster yet to sign a new contract, the possibility is there to capture a future great.



Mark Neale