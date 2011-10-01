The summer transfer window played a massive part in bringing some cheer back to the faces and hearts of Manchester United fans, as the acquisitions of Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought in much-needed superstar status at a club that has been lacking their esteemed presence over the past two or three seasons. The magnitude and number of signings made during that period have had an influence on Jose Mourinho’s dealing during the ongoing winter transfer window. While the Red Devils haven’t made a mark in terms of bringing players in, they have done so by shipping them out. And here’s the story so far.

Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton:

The French midfield dynamo, who had been snapped up by Louis van Gaal for a £24 million fee on the same day as Bastian Schweinsteiger, had played only 11 minutes under Jose Mourinho in the Premier League this season. The former Southampton star did manage to make two starts in the Europa League, but below par showings in both which United eventually lost, made it clear that Schneiderlin had fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.





Now though, Schneiderlin is an Everton player who has already made two substitute appearances after re-uniting with his former Saints boss Ronald Koeman. The transfer fee stands at £20 million and could well rise to £24 million, owing to add-ons. Tom Davies’ rise to prominence, especially following the 4-0 win over Manchester City could well threaten Schneiderlin’s spot in the side, but James McCarthy’s inability to impress Koeman could play a massive role in handing the Frenchman much needed game-time.

Memphis Depay to Olympique Lyon:

Another one of those Louis van Gaal signings which didn’t work out as well as most expected. Memphis was being tipped to be ‘The Next Ronaldo’, after being acquired from PSV for a £25 million fee in 2015. Apart from impressing in bits and pieces, the Dutchman never proved himself to be a worthwhile signing. His exceptional showing against Danish minnows Midtjylland in the Europa League was probably the best performance of his short-lived Old Trafford career and this season, he’s experienced only 20 minutes in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho.





He has already made a substitute appearance for Lyon, after having sealed a move in the region of £16 million, which could potentially rise to £21.7 million in the near future; United however, have inserted a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause in the deal.

Sean Goss to QPR:

The German youngster, who had been one of the first youngsters to earn the praise of Louis van Gaal, Goss had accompanied the first team to the US tour of 2015. He didn’t make an appearance though, but was on the bench during United’s 2-1 win over Watford in December. A long-term knee injury derailed his progress and his return this season in the Under 23 side yielded a goal and an assist. Despite this, Goss did not come close to breaking into the first team squad.





He recently sealed a £500,000 move to Championship side Queens Park Rangers and many United fans are calling the sale a ‘massive blunder’. Comparisons to Michael Carrick for his passing ability and ball-retention skills were a reason why he was being considered as the new star at the Theatre of Dreams.

Joe Riley to Sheffield United (loan):

The versatile youngster, who was among those who made their debuts under Louis van Gaal during his time at the helm, Riley appeared three times last season. The 20-year-old was praised for these performances but just like Goss, he could not command a regular place in the first team.







To allow the youngster more room for development, United have opted to send Riley out on loan to Sheffield United , who currently top the League One standings

Sam Johnstone to Aston Villa (loan):

Someone who has failed to break into the first team squad for over three or four seasons now, Johnstone has featured only in pre-season friendlies for the Red Devils and with David de Gea and Sergio Romero the first and the second choice goalkeepers at the club, it’s been tough for the Englishman to make a mark on the first team.





Johnstone is now 23 and older than most of the United youngsters and time is running out for him to play regular first-team football. He has been loaned out to Championship side Aston Villa but with talk of Romero heading to Boca Juniors in the summer, Johnstone is heavily tipped to be the clubs number two choice next season.







