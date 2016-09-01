New reports from Italy suggest that Manchester United have entered the race to sign £85 million rated Torino striker Andrea Belotti.





TuttoMercatoweb understands that representatives from the Red Devils were in Turin last weekend to witness the 23-year-old score another brace as his side beat Pescara 5-3. His outstanding form this season is causing interest from all around Europe with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all known to be keen on acquiring his services.

Since joining Torino from Palermo in 2015, Belotti has scored a staggering 30 goals in 59 games for Il Granata and signed a new four-year deal last December as clubs began to circle ready to make their moves.



United boss Jose Mourinho, despite claims he will not be looking to make too many changes to his squad this summer, is reported to have a substantial transfer war-chest to make the Red Devils one of Europe’s strongest teams once again.