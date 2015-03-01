Marco Reus to replace Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford. The portal claims that the Portuguese tactician has told United chiefs that the 27-year-old is the perfect fit for his new look team but that he faces competition to secure his signature.

Spanish outlet Don Balon reports that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has targeted Borussia Dortmund strikerto replace Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford. The portal claims that the Portuguese tactician has told United chiefs that the 27-year-old is the perfect fit for his new look team but that he faces competition to secure his signature.

Atletico Madrid are also on the trail of a player who has had many Premier League admirers over the past few years. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who finally beat his old adversary on Sunday afternoon, is also a huge admirer of the German international whose current club have previously stated will not be sold this summer.



Rooney’s future looks to be in China, with recent reports suggesting the former England captain has a lucrative contract worth £32M-a-season on the table in the Far-East. The 31-year-old is understood to be fed up at the negative press he receives in England and is planning to take his family to China when the transfer window opens next month.