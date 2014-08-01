Manchester United have been vigorously scouting Dele Alli for 6 months. The club have ID'd him as their No.1 target. Spurs want £100m #mufc — Vincent Rodríguez (@VRodriguezlaw) January 24, 2017

The journal states that a close associate of super-agent Jorge Mendes has tweeted that the Red Devils have had the 20-year-old under close surveillance for some time and are now ready to shatter their own world transfer record to bring the player to Old Trafford. Vincent Rodriguez explained in his tweet that; “Manchester United have been vigorously scouting Dele Alli for 6 months. The club have ID'd him as their No.1 target. Spurs want £100m #mufc”.The England midfielder and current PFA Young Player of the Year has been in superb form once again this season and having recently signed a contract extension at White Hart Lane, Chairman Daniel Levy is anxious to give the youngster another pay rise and make him the clubs highest earner breaking their current sealing of £100,000 per week.