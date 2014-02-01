Neymar to Old Trafford this summer. Boss Jose Mourinho, who spent €120 million to prize Paul Pogba away from Juventus last year, has reportedly told the Catalan giants that he’s ready to match their €200 million release clause on the 25-year-old. The same report claims that the Red Devils are also prepared to smash their own wage structure by offering the player a whopping £420,000-a-week to come to the Premier League.

According to Spanish journal Sport , Manchester United are set to shatter their own world record transfer fee to bring Brazilian starto Old Trafford this summer. Boss Jose Mourinho, who spent €120 million to prize Paul Pogba away from Juventus last year, has reportedly told the Catalan giants that he’s ready to match their €200 million release clause on the 25-year-old. The same report claims that the Red Devils are also prepared to smash their own wage structure by offering the player a whopping £420,000-a-week to come to the Premier League.

Neymar fuelled speculation that his future may be in England when admitted that he was a fan of the Premier League and that United were one of his favourite teams, stating that; “The Premier League is a championship that amazes me. I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool — these are the teams that are always there fighting.”



The Brazilian has a contract at the Camp Nou until 2021 but with Barcelona desperately searching for a cash injection, its believed they may be prepared to sacrifice one of the worlds most recognised players to ease their financial situation.