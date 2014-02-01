Manchester United to make sensational 200 million bid for Brazilian superstar
27 March at 10:30
According to Spanish journal Sport, Manchester United are set to shatter their own world record transfer fee to bring Brazilian star Neymar to Old Trafford this summer. Boss Jose Mourinho, who spent €120 million to prize Paul Pogba away from Juventus last year, has reportedly told the Catalan giants that he’s ready to match their €200 million release clause on the 25-year-old. The same report claims that the Red Devils are also prepared to smash their own wage structure by offering the player a whopping £420,000-a-week to come to the Premier League.
Neymar fuelled speculation that his future may be in England when admitted that he was a fan of the Premier League and that United were one of his favourite teams, stating that; “The Premier League is a championship that amazes me. I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool — these are the teams that are always there fighting.”
The Brazilian has a contract at the Camp Nou until 2021 but with Barcelona desperately searching for a cash injection, its believed they may be prepared to sacrifice one of the worlds most recognised players to ease their financial situation.
Go to comments