Manchester United are hoping to finally close out a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic. Latest reports from Italy state that the Red Devils will sit down with the player’s agent, Fali Ramadani to try to get their hands on one of Jose Mourinho’s primary summer targets.





Italian sports daily Tuttosport (via The Express) states that although United are reluctant to meet the Nerazzurri’s €45M asking price, club bosses are confident they can strike a deal and bring the 28-year-old Croatian international to Old Trafford.

Mourinho has been in pursuit of the player since the end of last season but the Italians are playing hard to get and refuse to budge on the price-tag. It’s understood that Perisic himself wants the move to the Premier League and has already agreed personal terms with United.



Inter are now believed to want Frenchman Anthony Martial on-loan as part of any deal but Mourinho is anxious to keep hold of the flying winger.