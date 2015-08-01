Kostas Manolas. The journal suggests that Jose Mourinho has made the 25-year-old his top winter target, and that he is prepared to offer the Italian’s almost £50 million to convince them to part with their player.

Reports from The Sun this morning claim that Manchester United are ready to raise their offer to AS Roma for Greek defender. The journal suggests that Jose Mourinho has made the 25-year-old his top winter target, and that he is prepared to offer the Italian’s almost £50 million to convince them to part with their player.

With negotiations to bring Benfica’s Victor Lindelof to Old Trafford seemingly at a stalemate, the Portuguese tactician has quickly turned his full attention to Manolas who has made over 100 appearances for the Giallorossi since arriving from Olympiacos in 2014. Having reportedly already had a bid of £32.5 million rejected, the Romans could raise the bar even higher by asking the Premier League giants to part with £52 million in order to get their man.



The injury to Marcus Rojo in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Reading and the absence of Eric Bailly, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, has made the need to bring in defensive reinforcements essential for Mourinho.