According to SportsMail , Manchester United is planning a summer raid on Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder. The journal believes that boss Jose Mourinho sees the 23-year-old as the successor to Michael Carrick, another player who arrived at Old Trafford from White Hart Lane.

The player has made huge strides under coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has converted him from a defender into a holding midfielder, and is now an England regular and was singled out by Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti as one of the outstanding players at last summer’s European championships in France. However, his regular midfield place in the starting XI has been put jeopardy after the arrival of Victor Wanyama and the player has recently reverted to a more defensive role.



Latest reports suggest that the Red Devils are prepared to offer the North London club £40 million for one of their star performers but that Spurs will not be bullied into selling with chairman Daniel Levy known to be a tough negotiator who is unlikely to accept United’s opening offer.