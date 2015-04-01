His name is one of the hottest on the transfer market and it seems more and more likely that Milan’s teenage goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma will be heading to the Premier League this summer.



The 18-year-old starlet has had a dramatic rise to fame after being given the number one role at the San Siro and with his future with the Rossoneri looking increasingly uncertain, some of Europe’s biggest clubs are circling and waiting to pounce.



The player, who is represented by the agent of both Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovich, Mino Raiola, has yet to sign a new deal in Milan with reports suggesting he’s looking for a weekly salary of around £160,000, something it seems his current employers are reluctant to offer as stories of their delayed takeover continues to dominate the sports pages.





According to The Mirror , Manchester United are resigned to losing David De Gea to Real Madrid this summer and could now offer Milan £50 million to bring him to the Premier League. Chelsea are also in the hunt as speculation over their current number one, Thibaut Courtois, continues to increase.

Italian legend Gigi Buffon’s £33 million move from Parma to Juventus in 2001 remains a world record fee for a goalkeeper, his eventual successor in the Italian national team, looks set to finally eclipse that.