Swedish strikeris set to make a dramatic return to Manchester United. The 35-year-old, who is recovering from an ACL injury sustained in April, is making great progress and according to The Sun , he could be arriving at the club’s training complex at Carrington in the next 24 hours.

Ibrahimovic was set to receive a 12 month extension to his current deal prior to picking up his injury in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht, but United boss Jose Mourinho left the door open for the striker stating that he could use the clubs facilities to get back to full fitness.



With clubs all around Europe chasing his signature, Ibrahimovic feels he has unfinished business at Old Trafford and could be ready to re-join the squad in January. With United looking like serious title contenders this season, the player feels that this would be a great opportunity to pick up a Premier League title medal to add to his extensive collection.