Manchester United are coming off a disappointing loss to Arsenal earlier today as this summer should be a very heated one for José Mourinho's team as he will look to keep adding more quality pieces to his roster.Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will likely leave the Old Trafford at the end of the season and quit the UK to join the Chinese league. The Express exclusively reported that Rooney, who has been told that he does not have a future at United, is ready for a change and opt for the Chinese millions come summer time.According to Sunsport, José Mourinho is ready to make an impressive 65 million euros bid for Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero. The Argentine forward is believed to be unhappy with his usage as Manchester United view him as being a solid replacement for Wayne Rooney (who seems to be leaving for China). Let's not forget tha Ibrahimovic's future is also in heavy doubt.Reports from the UK suggest that Arsenal have joined the race to sign Italian striking phenom Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but the Daily Star claims that Arsenal are set to launch their own £80M bid for him.