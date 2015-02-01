The curtain has finally come down on Manchester United’s summer rebuilding and boss Jose Mourinho will surely give it an eight out of ten rating.



Victor Lindelof from Benfica; a player he had been chasing since January but his arrival was eclipsed by the signing of Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku who United nicked from under the noses of Premier League champions Chelsea.





The Portuguese tactician struck early this summer bringing in Swedish defenderfrom Benfica; a player he had been chasing since January but his arrival was eclipsed by the signing of Belgian international strikerwho United nicked from under the noses of Premier League champions Chelsea.





The 24-year-old immediately repaid some of the £75M the Red Devils forked out for him making a blistering start to the new season, already notching up three goals in his opening three games for the club. His only blemish so far being the missed penalty last weekend in the home win over Leicester City.



United were to prove Chelsea’s nemesis in this transfer window when the Old Trafford club ensured Mourinho got another of his summer targets by prizing Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic out of the hands of the West London side. Once again, the Portuguese tactician’s instincts have been proven right after the 28-year-old also made a splendid start to life at his new employer. His ability to anchor the midfield has allowed club record signing Paul Pogba more license to roam forward to help United make a 100 per-cent start to the new campaign.





United were to prove Chelsea’s nemesis in this transfer window when the Old Trafford club ensured Mourinho got another of his summer targets by prizing Serbian midfielderout of the hands of the West London side. Once again, the Portuguese tactician’s instincts have been proven right after the 28-year-old also made a splendid start to life at his new employer. His ability to anchor the midfield has allowed club record signing Paul Pogba more license to roam forward to help United make a 100 per-cent start to the new campaign.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of course; the 35-year-old Swede will return to the Theatre of Dreams in January after recovering from an ACL injury sustained last season in a Europa League tie against Anderlecht. The charismatic frontman has been offered a one-year deal and stated that he always wanted to return to Old Trafford.





Then there’sof course; the 35-year-old Swede will return to the Theatre of Dreams in January after recovering from an ACL injury sustained last season in a Europa League tie against Anderlecht. The charismatic frontman has been offered a one-year deal and stated that he always wanted to return to Old Trafford.

United are now real title contenders and Zlatan’s return in the new year could be the icing on the cake to what looks set to be an exciting campaign for the clubs worldwide fanbase.







Steve Mitchell (@barafundler)