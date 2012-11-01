Latest reports claim that Manchester United have had scouting teams in place at the Estadio Mestalla in Valencia to observe Argentine centre-back Ezequiel Garay. The 30-year-old has been the subject of huge speculation this summer and the Red Devils look to have entered the race.



Garay had looked set to be heading to Juventus as replacement for the departed Leonardo Bonucci but as negotiations stall, United boss Jose Mourinho may decide to nip in and secure a move to Old Trafford.





Valencia’s recent signings of both Gabriel from Arsenal and Jeison Murillo from Inter has put Garay’s place in the starting XI at risk and Super Deporte (via The Express) states that the Premier League giants have sent chief Spanish scouts Carlos Ruiz and Javier Ribalta to assess the players form.

Juventus meanwhile, seem more preoccupied with securing another midfielder after last week’s arrival of Blaise Matuidi. The Bianconeri are understood to have made Roma’s Kevin Strootman their priority with reports in the Corriere dello Sport this morning claiming that Barcelona’s Andre Gomes is the alternative.