Manchester United continue their quest for Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic. The 28-year-old has been the subject of a tense transfer tussle between the two clubs and United CEO Ed Woodward is trying to get the deal over the line before the August 31 deadline.





According to reports in The Mirror , Woodward has met with the agent of the player to see if an agreement is possible with United’s offer of £39M still short of the Italian side’s £48M asking price. Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is convinced the Croatian international will remain in Italy this season which kicks off this weekend.

United boss Jose Mourinho however, wants to bring in one more high-profile signing before the window closes and despite being linked with players such as Gareth Bale and Thomas Lemar, Perisic is believed to have always been his number one choice. The Portuguese tactician wants a wide-man to deliver the ammunition for new striker Romelu Lukaku and Perisic fits the profile perfectly.