Manchester United welcome Swiss side Basel to Old Trafford for their first game of the champions league. Manchester United are back amongst Europe’s elite and will be looking to start strong and send a message out to the rest of the teams in competition. The Red Devils were not in the competition last season however they qualified this year after winning the Europa League.​There will be many changes in the United side following Saturday’s draw with Stoke with both Eric Bailly and Phil Jones not being able to feature due to bans. Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof will both be handed their first starts of the season.Jose Mourinho confirmed Marouane Fellaini will be selected if he is fit, the Belgian midfielder missed training due to an injury however he will face a late fitness test. Mourinho also confirmed David De Gea will be starting in net even though Sergio Romero was his preferred keeper for last season successful Europa League campaign.Basel’s Midfielder Alexander Fransson is set to miss the tie with an ankle injury while on loan striker Dimitri Oberlin is a doubt. Ex Norwich forward Ricky van Wolfswinkel is likely to lead the attacking lineup.David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Daley Blind, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcos Rashford, Romelu LukakuTomas Vaclik, Michael Lang, Marek Suchy, Manuel Akanji, Blas Riveros, Taulant Xhaka, Luca Zuffi, Renato Steffen, Moahmmed Elyounoussi, Kevin Bua, Ricky van Wolfswinkel