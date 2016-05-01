Manchester United will take on Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth, as Jose Mourinho’s men look to come back to winning ways following the weekend’s disappointing defeat in the Manchester derby.

The defeat left the Red Devils 11 points adrift of table-topping City; a gap that would only require a disaster from the Citizens to be nullified. It came after the 3-1 win against Arsenal, but winning the title seems like a far-fetched thought now.

Bournemouth have recovered well from a disastrous start to the season and are now 14th in the table, three clear of the drop zone. They came back from behind twice in their previous game against Crystal Palace and rode on a late Asmir Begovic penalty save to grab a point.

Paul Pogba, who is serving a three match suspension, will be a big miss for United and while Michael Carrick could feature for the first time this season, Eric Bailly has been ruled out till 2018. Marouane Fellaini could be back and Phil Jones is back to full fitness.

Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns, with Tyrone Mings and Brad Smith still nursing long-term injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd: De Gea, Lindelof, Jones, Smalling, Valencia, Matic, Herrera, Darmian, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku

Bournemouth: Begovic, Smith, Francis, Ake, Daniels, Ibe, Surman, Arter, Pugh, King, Defoe