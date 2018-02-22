Manchester United v Chelsea player ratings: Lukaku silences critics; Rudiger fails to impress
25 February at 17:25
Manchester United won a tense Premier League showdown 2-1 to return to second place in the table.
Let’s take a look at how the players rated at Old Trafford this afternoon:
DE GEA 7 – Despite being beaten at his near post for the opening goal, he made up for it with a fine save from Willian in the second-half
VALENCIA 6 – Struggled throughout and was pushed back all afternoon by Alonso
SMALLING 7 – Made a match winning tackle on Pedro to ensure United took all three points
LINDELOF 6 – A poor display by the Swede who was at fault for Willian’s goal
YOUNG 6 – Also at fault for first goal but improved as the game went on
MATIC 7 – Hard tackling all afternoon the highlight of an assured display
McTOMINAY 7 – Justified his selection and was part of Uniteds winning goal
POGBA 6 – Despite playing further forward, he gave the ball away cheaply all game
MARTIAL 7 - Outstanding in the first-half and was surprisingly substituted second-half.
(LINGARD 7 – His inclusion lifted the home side and he netted the winner)
SANCHEZ 6 – Again failed to make an impact in front of his home fans and was taken off on 80 minutes.
(BAILLY n/a)
LUKAKU 8 – Answered all his critics with a superb all round display. Scored the first for United and crossed beautifully for Lingard’s winner.
CHELSEA:
COURTOIS 7 – Great save from Lukaku was one of the highlights of the afternoon.
AZPILIUCUETA 6 – Not his best performance on the day he captained the team
CHRISTENSEN 5 – Another below-par display from the Dane
RUDIGER 5 – A shadow of the player we saw at Roma
MOSES 6 – His header helped set up Willian’s opener
(GIROUD 5 – Failed to make any impact on the contest)
DRINKWATER 6 – A steady if not spectacular display and tested De Gea with a long-range shot.
(FABREGAS n/a)
KANTE 6 – Not the Kante we associate with in big games and was booked for a foul on Pogba
WILLIAN 7 – Another fine goal capped off another solid 90 minutes
ALONSO 6 – Another quiet 90 minutes for the Spaniard
HAZARD 8 – Chelsea’s best player this afternoon, dictated the midfield before being replaced by Pedro
(PEDRO 5 – Had little impact after coming on)
MORATA 6 – Unlucky not to score the equaliser when adjudged to be offside
