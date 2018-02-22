It’s all square at Old Trafford at half-time as Manchester United and Chelsea head for the dressing-rooms with the score at 1-1.



Let’s take a quick look at who impressed (and who did not) during the opening 45 minutes.



TOPS:



WILLIAN – The Brazilian midfielder was in imperious form once again and carried on where he left off against Barcelona in mid-week by scoring the opening goal of the game.



MARTIAL – Was Manchester United’s outlet ball during the opening half and was intergral in setting up Romelu Lukaku for the equalising goal.



LUKAKU – The big Belgian finally broke his duck against his former club that brought relief to him, and to the majority inside Old Trafford.



FLOPS:



DE GEA – By his usual high standards, the Spanish custodian will have been disappointed to have been beaten at his near post for Chelsea’s opening goal.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ – Although he played a part in his team equaliser, the Chilean mist a gilt-edged chance earlier in the half which he would have been expected to tuck away.