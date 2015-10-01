Wayne Rooney makes his return to Old Trafford on Sunday as Manchester United host Everton and Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has given strict instruction to fans.



Speaking at his press-conference, the Portuguese tactician stated that; “I think that he will get the welcome he deserves," said Mourinho. "I think sometimes the word 'legend' in this country comes too easily. That's not the situation in his case - he's a real legend, with the number of goals he scored and trophies he won.



"He's clearly one of the most important players in Manchester United's history and I think the stadium will show him that respect he deserves. I hope [that happens] before the match and after the match, not during the match”.



He went on to add that; “He's an Everton player now and I'm not going to speak about Wayne more than I already have. He's a legend of this club, he deserves to be welcomed that way but during the match he's an Everton player that wants to win the match."

When asked about Pogba’s recovery time from his hamstring injury, Mourinho replied; “I don't know," said Mourinho. "I just know that it's a muscular injury, he's out for the weekend match and that's the only match I'm thinking about.”



“I don't think any further than that. He's not playing this weekend. I just know it's a hamstring problem. "There are good players more than ready to play so honestly we miss Pogba, we need Pogba, but we have good players - Herrera, Fellaini and Carrick are waiting for a real chance to start the matches”.



"We lost important players last season during crucial moments of the season and we weren't crying or getting excuses in about that. Squads are there to try to cope with these kind of situations. I don't know how many, but we're going to play without Pogba for a few matches but we have other players."



On the other side of the coin, striker Romelu Lukaku comes face to face with his former team-mates and Mourinho was full of praise for the Belgian international, stating that; “Of course, especially for a striker, it's important how many goals you score," said Mourinho. "But I don't put any pressure on a player over that.”



“He's playing well, there's a good relation with the way our striker and the way the team plays, and I'm happy with that relation between the striker and the team. I think Romelu comes in the right moment, at a good age, with a good number of years of experience in different clubs in the Premier League.He's clearly a player already adapted to the Premier League, with good friends already in this dressing room, with an easy interaction into our group. He came at the right moment in his career."